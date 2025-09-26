7 Proven Ways To Remove Dark Circles Under The Eyes Naturally

Fatigue, lack of sleep, stress, genetics, and aging are common triggers for dark circles.
Persistent dark circles can sometimes indicate underlying health problems that need attention.
Getting 7–8 hours of restful sleep each night helps reduce under-eye darkness.
Drinking enough water flushes out toxins and improves skin health, reducing dark circles.
Eat vitamin-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds to nourish the skin.
Applying cold compresses or chilled spoons on the eyes helps shrink blood vessels and lessen puffiness.
Placing chilled cucumber slices on your eyes soothes skin, reduces swelling, and refreshes tired eyes.
Wearing sunscreen and sunglasses protects the delicate under-eye skin from sun damage.
Massaging the under-eye area improves circulation and reduces fluid retention, lightening dark circles.
Aloe vera soothes the skin, reduces inflammation, and nourishes the under-eye area to combat dark circles naturally.