DIY Moisturising Balm: Natural Skin And Lip Care

Changing weather often leaves skin dry and lips chapped, making daily care essential.
A natural balm can soothe dryness and protect your skin and lips from harsh elements.
Many commercial balms contain chemicals that may irritate sensitive skin over time.
Create your own nourishing balm at home with simple, skin-friendly ingredients.
Beeswax and coconut oil are the perfect base for a moisturizing and protective balm.
Heat the beeswax and coconut oil over a small pot of hot water to blend them safely.
Stir the melted mixture until smooth, then remove it from the heat.
Enhance your balm with vitamin E and a few drops of essential oil for fragrance and extra nourishment.
Allow the mixture to cool completely, then transfer it to a clean container for daily use.