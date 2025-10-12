Diwali 2025: 9 Quick And Easy Cleaning Hacks To Prepare Your Home

October 12, 2025
1. The First Step To Festive Preparation:

Cleaning is the most important task before Diwali. A clean home brings positive energy and sets the perfect stage for decorations and celebrations.

2. Divide And Conquer:

Instead of tackling the entire house at once, divide your home into sections or rooms. This method saves time and makes cleaning more manageable.

3. Begin From The Top:

Start with corners of the ceiling, fans, light fittings, and high shelves. Dust falls downward, so cleaning from above ensures the floor stays clean longer.

4. Wipe Down Windows And Mirrors:

Make a solution of water and vinegar to clean windows, mirrors, and glass surfaces. This removes smudges, dust, and grime, leaving everything sparkling.

5. Revive Upholstery And Curtains:

Wash or dry-clean curtains, cushion covers, and sofa upholstery to remove dust and odours. Fresh fabrics instantly brighten up your living space and add a festive charm.

6. Clean Cabinets And Shelves Thoroughly:

Open cabinets and shelves to remove dust inside. Don’t forget corners and hard-to-reach spaces for a deep clean.

7. Spruce Up The Entrance:

Clean and polish the entrance of your home. Repaint or apply polish to doors if needed, ensuring your home makes a great first impression.

8. Freshen Up Carpets And Rugs:

To remove odours, sprinkle baking soda on carpets or rugs. Let it sit for a few minutes before vacuuming for a fresh, clean smell.

9. Organise And Decorate:

After cleaning, arrange your furniture, decorations, and festive items neatly. A well-organised home enhances the festive mood and keeps the space clutter-free.

