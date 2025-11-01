8 Powerful Ways To Detox Your Entire Body In Just One Week

Eating excessive outside or oily food can overload your system and cause toxin build-up, leading to fatigue and digestive issues.
Start a one-week detox to cleanse your body, boost energy levels, and promote better digestion naturally.
Drinking plenty of water each day flushes out toxins, keeps your skin glowing, and supports vital organ function.
Green tea is rich in antioxidants that help eliminate free radicals, support metabolism, and promote detoxification.
Fruits like oranges, amla, and kiwis strengthen immunity and aid your liver in flushing out harmful substances.
Reducing salt helps prevent water retention, keeping your body light and supporting kidney health.
High sugar intake can slow detoxification. Choose natural sweeteners or fresh fruits instead.
Regular morning walks or runs enhance blood circulation, speed up detox, and improve overall well-being.