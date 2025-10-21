9 Indoor Plants That Purify The Air Naturally

October 21, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Rubber Plant:

Known for its large glossy leaves, the rubber plant effectively removes formaldehyde from the air and thrives in low-light conditions with minimal care.

English Ivy:

A beautiful trailing plant that reduces airborne mould and toxins, English ivy is great for improving air quality in cooler indoor spaces.

Pothos:

Popular among beginners, pothos eliminates common indoor toxins like benzene and xylene while thriving even in low light.

Bamboo Palm:

With its tropical vibe, the bamboo palm purifies the air by removing benzene and formaldehyde, adding freshness to your indoor environment.

Boston Fern:

A natural air filter, the Boston fern absorbs xylene and toluene, helping to maintain clean, humid air in your living space.

Peace Lily:

Elegant and easy to grow, the peace lily removes alcohols, acetone, and formaldehyde while also enhancing indoor aesthetics.

Spider Plant:

One of the most efficient air purifiers, the spider plant absorbs carbon monoxide and formaldehyde, making it ideal for small rooms.

Snake Plant:

Extremely low-maintenance, the snake plant filters benzene and formaldehyde while releasing oxygen even at night.

Weeping Fig:

This graceful indoor tree cleanses the air of pollutants like benzene and formaldehyde, promoting a fresher indoor atmosphere.

