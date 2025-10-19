5 Essential Steps For A Radiant No-Makeup Look This Festive Season

Natural, fresh looks are increasingly preferred over heavy makeup, highlighting your skin’s innate glow.
The no-makeup look focuses on enhancing your features subtly, creating a polished yet effortless appearance.
With the right skincare and minimal products, your skin can appear luminous and flawless without layers of foundation.
Follow these essential steps to get a natural, radiant no-makeup look every day.
Begin by washing your face with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and impurities, creating a fresh base.
Apply a toner to tighten pores, restore balance, and give your skin a refreshed, healthy feel.
Moisturising is key for soft, supple skin, helping your complexion look naturally smooth and radiant.
Use sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to shield your skin from sun damage while maintaining a natural glow.
Instead of heavy foundation, opt for a BB or CC cream to even out skin tone while preserving a fresh, natural finish.