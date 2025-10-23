5 Common Reasons Why Your Skin Becomes Dull And Lifeless

At times, naturally radiant skin begins to lose its glow and appear tired and dull due to daily stress and environmental factors.
Your skin may start feeling rough and dry, losing its smoothness and elasticity, making it look lifeless.
When skin tone becomes patchy or yellowish, it’s often a sign that your skin’s natural health is being compromised.
Dead cells that accumulate on the surface prevent fresh cells from showing, making the skin look dull and uneven.
Insufficient water intake leads to dehydration, leaving your skin dry, flaky, and lacking its natural brightness.
Constant exposure to harmful UV rays damages skin cells, causing dullness, tanning, and premature ageing.
Dust, dirt, and pollutants clog pores and restrict oxygen flow, stripping the skin of its radiance.
A lack of essential vitamins such as B and C weakens the skin’s repair process, making it appear pale and tired.