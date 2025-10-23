5 Common Reasons Why Your Skin Becomes Dull And Lifeless

October 23, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

When The Natural Glow Fades:

At times, naturally radiant skin begins to lose its glow and appear tired and dull due to daily stress and environmental factors.

Image Source: freepik

Dryness And Rough Texture:

Your skin may start feeling rough and dry, losing its smoothness and elasticity, making it look lifeless.

Image Source: freepik

Uneven Tone And Yellowish Tint:

When skin tone becomes patchy or yellowish, it’s often a sign that your skin’s natural health is being compromised.

Image Source: freepik

1. Dead Skin Cell Accumulation:

Dead cells that accumulate on the surface prevent fresh cells from showing, making the skin look dull and uneven.

Image Source: freepik

2. Dehydration Steals Your Glow:

Insufficient water intake leads to dehydration, leaving your skin dry, flaky, and lacking its natural brightness.

Image Source: Canva

3. UV Damage And Sun Exposure:

Constant exposure to harmful UV rays damages skin cells, causing dullness, tanning, and premature ageing.

Image Source: Canva

4. Pollution And Dirt Buildup:

Dust, dirt, and pollutants clog pores and restrict oxygen flow, stripping the skin of its radiance.

Image Source: Canva

5. Vitamin Deficiency Reduces Radiance:

A lack of essential vitamins such as B and C weakens the skin’s repair process, making it appear pale and tired.

Image Source: Canva

