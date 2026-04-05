Fruits You Shouldn’t Eat On An Empty Stomach
Fruits are considered very beneficial for health and it is considered good to include them in the morning diet.
Starting the day with fruits provides the body with essential nutrients and maintains energy levels.
However, there are some fruits that can worsen problems if eaten early in the morning without eating anything. Let's find out.
You should know that citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapes should not be eaten on an empty stomach.
Because citrus fruits contain acid, which increases irritation and acidity when eaten on an empty stomach.
Furthermore, eating bananas on an empty stomach can lead to stomach discomfort, vomiting, and bloating.
Also, pineapple should not be eaten as its acidic properties can upset digestion.
Additionally, eating mangoes can cause bloating, and the high fiber content in guavas can lead to stomach cramps.
Also, watermelon should not be eaten as it can disrupt the acid balance in the stomach, which can lead to vomiting.