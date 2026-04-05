Start Your Day Right:

Fruits You Shouldn’t Eat On An Empty Stomach

April 5, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
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Fruits are considered very beneficial for health and it is considered good to include them in the morning diet.

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Starting the day with fruits provides the body with essential nutrients and maintains energy levels.

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However, there are some fruits that can worsen problems if eaten early in the morning without eating anything. Let's find out.

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Citrus Fruits:

You should know that citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapes should not be eaten on an empty stomach.

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Because citrus fruits contain acid, which increases irritation and acidity when eaten on an empty stomach.

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Banana:

Furthermore, eating bananas on an empty stomach can lead to stomach discomfort, vomiting, and bloating.

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Pineapple:

Also, pineapple should not be eaten as its acidic properties can upset digestion.

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Mangoes:

Additionally, eating mangoes can cause bloating, and the high fiber content in guavas can lead to stomach cramps.

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Watermelon:

Also, watermelon should not be eaten as it can disrupt the acid balance in the stomach, which can lead to vomiting.

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