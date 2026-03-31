9 Health Risks Of Drinking Too Much Water You Should Know

March 31, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

1. Low Sodium Levels In The Blood:

Excess water can dilute sodium, leading to imbalance in the body.

Image Source: Canva

2. Swelling In Hands And Feet:

Low sodium may cause water retention, resulting in visible swelling.

Image Source: Canva

3. Cells Begin To Swell:

Body and brain cells absorb excess water, increasing pressure inside the body.

Image Source: Canva

4. Headaches And Dizziness:

Swelling in brain cells may lead to headaches, confusion and dizziness.

Image Source: Canva

5.Nausea And Vomiting:

Overhydration can disturb your stomach, causing discomfort and vomiting.

Image Source: Canva

6. Kidneys Work Overtime:

Your kidneys struggle to flush out excess water, affecting their normal function.

Image Source: Canva

7. Muscle Cramps And Pain:

Electrolyte imbalance can trigger cramps, muscle weakness and pain.

Image Source: Canva

8. Frequent Urination And Fatigue:

Excess water intake leads to constant urination, causing tiredness and lethargy.

Image Source: Canva

9. Severe Cases Can Be Life-Threatening:

Extreme overhydration may lead to confusion, seizures, coma, or even death. Always maintain a balanced water intake.

Image Source: Canva

See More

Know Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Raw Turmeric

Fermented Foods: Powerful Benefits And Hidden Risks Everyone Should Know

Chia Seeds In The Morning? Here’s Who Should Avoid Them

9 Fermented Foods You Should Add To Your Diet For Better Gut Health