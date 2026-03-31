9 Health Risks Of Drinking Too Much Water You Should Know

Excess water can dilute sodium, leading to imbalance in the body.
Low sodium may cause water retention, resulting in visible swelling.
Body and brain cells absorb excess water, increasing pressure inside the body.
Swelling in brain cells may lead to headaches, confusion and dizziness.
Overhydration can disturb your stomach, causing discomfort and vomiting.
Your kidneys struggle to flush out excess water, affecting their normal function.
Electrolyte imbalance can trigger cramps, muscle weakness and pain.
Excess water intake leads to constant urination, causing tiredness and lethargy.
Extreme overhydration may lead to confusion, seizures, coma, or even death. Always maintain a balanced water intake.