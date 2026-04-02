Coconut Water During Pregnancy:

Amazing Benefits Every Mom-To-Be Should Know

April 2, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
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During pregnancy, special attention needs to be paid to diet because it directly affects both the mother and the baby.

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In such times, coconut water is considered a healthy and natural drink.

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Coconut water helps to keep the body hydrated, it is rich in electrolytes.

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It improves digestion and relieves constipation.

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It helps to control blood pressure.

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It helps reduce nausea and weakness during pregnancy.

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This is a low-calorie drink, which also helps control weight.

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It helps strengthen the immune system

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However, consume it during pregnancy only on the advice of a doctor.

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