Tanned Skin?

9 Easy Home Remedies That Actually Work

April 1, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Canva

Cucumber and Rose Water:

This refreshing blend cools sun-exposed skin instantly, reduces irritation, and helps revive dull, tired-looking skin.

Image Source: freepik

Gram Flour & Milk:

A classic remedy that exfoliates dead skin cells and nourishes the skin, leaving it smoother and visibly brighter.

Image Source: Canva

Potato Juice:

Known for its natural lightening properties, potato juice helps fade tan, dark spots, and uneven skin tone gently.

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Coffee & Coconut Oil:

This scrub removes dead skin buildup and boosts circulation, while coconut oil keeps the skin soft and moisturized.

Image Source: freepik

Aloe Vera:

Aloe vera soothes sun damage, reduces redness, and supports skin repair, making it ideal for calming tanned skin.

Image Source: Canva

Tomato & Honey:

Tomato helps reduce pigmentation and sun tan, while honey locks in moisture and enhances the skin’s natural radiance.

Image Source: Canva

Yogurt & Turmeric:

This combination exfoliates, brightens, and evens out skin tone while calming inflammation caused by sun exposure.

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Sandalwood & Rose Water:

A traditional remedy that cools the skin, reduces tanning, and promotes a more even and refreshed complexion.

Image Source: Canva

Lemon & Honey:

Lemon works as a natural bleaching agent to lighten tan, while honey prevents dryness and keeps the skin hydrated.

Image Source: Canva

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