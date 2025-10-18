9 Symptoms Of Menopause That May Surprise You
The first sign of perimenopause is often a change in menstrual patterns. Periods may become heavier, lighter, or more spaced out due to fluctuating hormone levels.
Many women experience sudden waves of heat at night that can disrupt sleep, often leaving clothes and bedding drenched in sweat.
Lower estrogen levels can cause vaginal tissues to become dry and less elastic, leading to discomfort and itching.
Irritability, sadness, or anxiety can become more common during menopause, often linked to unpredictable hormonal shifts and disturbed sleep.
Forgetfulness, trouble focusing, or losing your train of thought are frequent complaints during menopause but usually improve over time.
Some women notice more frequent bathroom trips or increased risk of urinary infections as estrogen levels decline.
Difficulty falling or staying asleep is common, sometimes linked to hot flashes or hormonal imbalance.
Metabolism slows down with age and lower estrogen levels can lead to weight gain, particularly around the abdomen.
Reduced estrogen makes skin less able to retain moisture, causing dryness and increased sensitivity.