World Menopause Day 2025:

9 Symptoms Of Menopause That May Surprise You

October 18, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Heavy or Irregular Periods:

The first sign of perimenopause is often a change in menstrual patterns. Periods may become heavier, lighter, or more spaced out due to fluctuating hormone levels.

Night Sweats:

Many women experience sudden waves of heat at night that can disrupt sleep, often leaving clothes and bedding drenched in sweat.

Vaginal Dryness:

Lower estrogen levels can cause vaginal tissues to become dry and less elastic, leading to discomfort and itching.

Mood Changes:

Irritability, sadness, or anxiety can become more common during menopause, often linked to unpredictable hormonal shifts and disturbed sleep.

Brain Fog:

Forgetfulness, trouble focusing, or losing your train of thought are frequent complaints during menopause but usually improve over time.

Urinary Urgency:

Some women notice more frequent bathroom trips or increased risk of urinary infections as estrogen levels decline.

Sleep Disturbances:

Difficulty falling or staying asleep is common, sometimes linked to hot flashes or hormonal imbalance.

Weight Gain:

Metabolism slows down with age and lower estrogen levels can lead to weight gain, particularly around the abdomen.

Dry Skin:

Reduced estrogen makes skin less able to retain moisture, causing dryness and increased sensitivity.

