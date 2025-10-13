10 Nutritional Health Benefits Of Sesame Seeds You Should Know

Rich in fibre, sesame seeds help maintain healthy digestion and support gut function, reducing the risk of constipation and other digestive issues.
Their healthy fats, along with plant compounds like lignans and phytosterols, may help lower bad cholesterol and triglycerides, reducing the risk of heart disease.
Magnesium and antioxidants present in sesame seeds can help manage blood pressure and promote better heart function.
Low in carbs but high in healthy fats and protein, sesame seeds support balanced blood sugar levels and may reduce sugar spikes.
The presence of vitamin E and essential fatty acids nourishes skin and hair, keeping them healthy and radiant.
Phytoestrogens in sesame seeds may help ease menopausal symptoms and support hormonal balance in women.
With a rich supply of selenium and other minerals, sesame seeds aid in the production of thyroid hormones and overall thyroid health.
Their anti-inflammatory compounds can help relieve symptoms of arthritis and promote better joint mobility.
Nutrients like iron, copper, and vitamin B6 assist in the production of red blood cells, improving oxygen circulation in the body.
Sesame seeds contain potent antioxidants that protect the body from oxidative stress and premature ageing.