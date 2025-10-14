7 Things You Should Never Eat On An Empty Stomach In The Morning

October 14, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Start Your Day Right With A Healthy Breakfast:

A nutritious morning meal helps maintain a positive mood, keeps your energy stable, and supports overall body function throughout the day.

Image Source: pexels

Avoid These Foods For Better Health:

It’s important to know which foods can harm your stomach when eaten on an empty stomach. Let’s explore the top 7 items to avoid.

Image Source: pexels

1. Tea And Coffee:

Caffeine in tea and coffee can overstimulate your digestive system, leading to fatigue, acidity, and irritability.

Image Source: Canva

2. Citrus Fruits:

Acidic fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits may irritate the stomach lining, cause acidity, or even lead to constipation.

Image Source: Canva

3. Curd Or Yogurt:

Lactic acid in curd can disturb your digestion and increase acidity when consumed on an empty stomach.

Image Source: Canva

4. Fried And Spicy Snacks:

Heavy, oily, or spicy foods can cause heartburn, bloating, and a feeling of heaviness during the day.

Image Source: Canva

5. Cold Drinks:

Soft drinks or chilled beverages increase acid levels and disturb digestion, making them unsuitable for morning consumption.

Image Source: Canva

6. Pastries And Sugary Foods:

High-sugar foods can spike blood sugar levels quickly, followed by a crash that leaves you tired and sluggish.

Image Source: Canva

7. Packaged And Processed Foods:

Processed foods contain additives and preservatives that can irritate an empty stomach and hinder nutrient absorption.

Image Source: Canva

See More

8 Powerful Benefits Of Eating Garlic Daily

World Mental Health Day 2025: Redesigning Work Culture For Mental Health And Inclusion

3 Vitamin Deficiencies That Cause Numbness In Hands And Feet

Eating Too Much Ginger: 5 Surprising Harms You Must Know