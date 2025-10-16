3 Vitamin Deficiencies That Lead To Premature Hair Greying

October 16, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Pinterest/mine190557

Early Greying Is Becoming Common:

In modern times, many individuals notice their hair turning white at a surprisingly young age. This trend is increasingly affecting both men and women worldwide.

Image Source: Pinterest/stylecraze

Nutrient Deficiencies Could Be The Culprit:

One of the primary reasons for premature greying is a lack of essential nutrients and vitamins in the body. Proper nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining hair colour and health.

Image Source: Pinterest/anyukam44

Identifying Key Vitamins For Hair Health:

Understanding which vitamins influence hair pigmentation can help prevent early greying. Let’s explore the nutrients that are vital for maintaining natural hair colour.

Image Source: pexels

1. Vitamin B12 Deficiency And Hair Colour:

A deficiency in vitamin B12 can lead to hair becoming lighter and eventually turning white. Ensuring adequate intake of B12 through diet or supplements is essential for vibrant hair.

Image Source: pexels

2. The Role Of Vitamin D In Hair Health:

Lack of vitamin D is another factor that contributes to premature greying. This vitamin is essential for hair follicle health and overall hair strength.

Image Source: pexels

Nature’s Source Of Vitamin D:

Exposure to sunlight helps the body produce vitamin D, which supports healthy hair growth and can reduce the risk of early greying

Image Source: pexels

Vitamin E Protects Hair From Damage:

Vitamin E is rich in antioxidants that protect hair follicles from damage, keeping hair strong, shiny, and less prone to greying.

Image Source: pexels

Stress As A Trigger For Early Greying:

High levels of stress can accelerate hair greying. Managing stress through lifestyle changes and relaxation techniques supports healthier hair.

Image Source: pexels

Dietary Adjustments To Preserve Hair Colour:

Incorporating vitamin-rich foods and supplements into your diet can prevent premature hair greying and promote strong, healthy hair for the long term.

Image Source: pexels

Environmental Factors And Hair Health:

Avoiding harmful chemicals, such as those in certain hair products or “green crackers” during festivals, can help maintain hair health as they may contain minimal or no beneficial nutrients.

Image Source: Pinterest/manojkisanprajapati123

See More

7 Things You Should Never Eat On An Empty Stomach In The Morning

10 Nutritional Health Benefits Of Sesame Seeds You Should Know

8 Powerful Benefits Of Eating Garlic Daily

World Mental Health Day 2025: Redesigning Work Culture For Mental Health And Inclusion