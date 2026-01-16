5 Reasons Your Stomach Gets Upset When You Catch A Cold

While most people focus on cough, sore throat, or fever, digestive issues often go unnoticed. Many experience bloating, acidity, nausea, or loose motions during winter, especially when they catch a cold. Seasonal changes directly affect how the body functions internally, including digestion.
During winter, the body prioritises maintaining warmth. Blood circulation shifts towards vital organs to preserve body heat, which means digestion receives less attention. As a result, metabolism slows down, making the digestive system weaker and more sensitive.
You may have often heard elders say that “catching a cold affects the stomach.” This belief is backed by science. When the body fights a viral infection, its energy is diverted towards the immune response, leaving digestion compromised. This imbalance can trigger acidity, gas, and discomfort.
The digestive system and immunity are closely connected. Around 70% of the immune system is linked to gut health. When you catch a cold, immunity weakens temporarily, disturbing the balance of gut bacteria. This disruption often leads to indigestion, nausea, or stomach pain.
Cold temperatures cause blood vessels to constrict, reducing blood flow to the stomach and intestines. With less blood supply, digestion becomes sluggish. Food remains in the stomach longer than usual, increasing the chances of acidity, heaviness, and discomfort after meals.
Low temperatures can reduce the effectiveness of digestive enzymes. These enzymes are essential for breaking down food properly. When they don’t function efficiently, digestion becomes incomplete, leading to bloating, gas, and stomach upset, especially during a cold or flu.
Winter weakens overall immunity, making the body more prone to infections. Viral or bacterial infections affecting the gut can cause symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea. This is why stomach-related issues often accompany seasonal colds.
Some viruses responsible for colds can also affect the digestive tract. This can lead to nausea, loose motions, or abdominal cramps. In many cases, stomach upset becomes an early warning sign that the body is fighting an infection.
Winter diets often include heavier, fried, or spicy foods. Reduced water intake and irregular meal timings further strain digestion. When combined with a cold, these habits can easily upset the stomach, worsening acidity and digestive discomfort.