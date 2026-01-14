2 Cups Of Tea A Day: The Safe Limit You Should Never Cross

January 14, 2026
India’s Favourite Morning Ritual:

In India, the day doesn’t truly begin until the first sip of tea. From roadside stalls to office desks, tea is deeply woven into daily life, offering comfort, energy and a sense of routine for millions.

Winter Or Summer, Tea Lovers Never Stop:

Whether it’s a chilly winter morning or a rainy afternoon, tea lovers rarely skip their favourite beverage. Many enjoy multiple cups a day without realising how it affects the body.

But How Much Tea Is Actually Safe?

Have you ever wondered if your daily tea habit is helping your health or silently harming it? The answer may surprise you.

ICMR Explains: Tea Contains Caffeine

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), tea contains caffeine, which stimulates the nervous system. While this boosts alertness, excessive intake can strain the body.

Doctors’ Advice: Never Exceed Two Cups A Day

Health experts recommend no more than two cups of tea per day. Drinking beyond this limit may increase health risks rather than benefits.

Tea With Snacks? That’s A Hidden Health Trap

Pairing tea with fried or sugary snacks can disrupt digestion and contribute to weight gain, acidity and long-term metabolic issues.

Too Much Tea Can Steal Your Sleep:

Excessive tea consumption, especially in the evening, can cause sleep disturbances, restlessness and difficulty falling asleep due to caffeine.

Never Drink Tea On An Empty Stomach

Drinking tea first thing in the morning on an empty stomach can trigger acidity, bloating and gastric discomfort.

The Smart Tea Habit For A Healthier Life:

Enjoy your tea, but respect its limits. Stick to the safe zone, choose the right time, and your favourite drink will continue to refresh your body — not harm it.

