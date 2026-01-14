2 Cups Of Tea A Day: The Safe Limit You Should Never Cross

In India, the day doesn’t truly begin until the first sip of tea. From roadside stalls to office desks, tea is deeply woven into daily life, offering comfort, energy and a sense of routine for millions.
Whether it’s a chilly winter morning or a rainy afternoon, tea lovers rarely skip their favourite beverage. Many enjoy multiple cups a day without realising how it affects the body.
Have you ever wondered if your daily tea habit is helping your health or silently harming it? The answer may surprise you.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), tea contains caffeine, which stimulates the nervous system. While this boosts alertness, excessive intake can strain the body.
Health experts recommend no more than two cups of tea per day. Drinking beyond this limit may increase health risks rather than benefits.
Pairing tea with fried or sugary snacks can disrupt digestion and contribute to weight gain, acidity and long-term metabolic issues.
Excessive tea consumption, especially in the evening, can cause sleep disturbances, restlessness and difficulty falling asleep due to caffeine.
Drinking tea first thing in the morning on an empty stomach can trigger acidity, bloating and gastric discomfort.
Enjoy your tea, but respect its limits. Stick to the safe zone, choose the right time, and your favourite drink will continue to refresh your body — not harm it.