6 Things That Happen When You Eat Jaggery After Meals

Eating jaggery after meals is a centuries-old tradition in Indian households. It is believed to balance the body after food intake and support digestion naturally.
Jaggery is not just a natural sweetener. It is packed with nutrients and is considered far healthier than refined sugar.
Jaggery contains iron, minerals like potassium and magnesium, along with antioxidants that support overall health when consumed in moderation.
After a heavy or oily meal, jaggery helps the body adjust by stimulating digestion and preventing discomfort caused by slow metabolism.
Jaggery activates digestive enzymes, helping the stomach break down food efficiently and reducing the chances of indigestion or bloating.
Consuming jaggery after meals can neutralise stomach acids, making it beneficial for people who often experience acidity or heartburn.
While jaggery helps digestion, it works best when paired with timely meals and a nutrient-rich, balanced diet.
Eating jaggery after food satisfies the desire for something sweet, preventing overindulgence in processed desserts.
Jaggery is traditionally believed to help flush out toxins from the body by supporting liver function and cleansing the digestive system.
According to traditional practices, jaggery is thought to purify the blood and improve circulation when consumed regularly in small quantities.