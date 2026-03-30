Chia Seeds In The Morning?

Here’s Who Should Avoid Them

March 30, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
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Tiny chia seeds have made a big name for themselves in the health world.

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Whether it's smoothies, puddings, or healthy bowls, they are being used everywhere.

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These are called superfoods because they boost energy, improve digestion, and also help with weight loss.

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But can everyone eat these?

Let's tell you which people should not eat chia seeds.

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People with low blood pressure should not eat chia seeds.

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Chia seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, which further reduce blood pressure.

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Those with stomach problems should be cautious because chia seeds are very high in fibre, which can increase gas and stomach pain.

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Kidney patients should also avoid consuming chia seeds because they contain potassium and phosphorus.

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People with seed allergies should avoid eating it, as it can cause problems like vomiting, nausea, or diarrhea.

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