Here’s Who Should Avoid Them
Tiny chia seeds have made a big name for themselves in the health world.
Whether it's smoothies, puddings, or healthy bowls, they are being used everywhere.
These are called superfoods because they boost energy, improve digestion, and also help with weight loss.
Let's tell you which people should not eat chia seeds.
People with low blood pressure should not eat chia seeds.
Chia seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, which further reduce blood pressure.
Those with stomach problems should be cautious because chia seeds are very high in fibre, which can increase gas and stomach pain.
Kidney patients should also avoid consuming chia seeds because they contain potassium and phosphorus.
People with seed allergies should avoid eating it, as it can cause problems like vomiting, nausea, or diarrhea.