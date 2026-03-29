9 Fermented Foods You Should Add To Your Diet For Better Gut Health
A tangy, fermented milk drink packed with diverse probiotics that may support gut health, blood sugar balance, and overall wellness.
This spicy, fermented vegetable mix is rich in probiotics and nutrients that can aid digestion and support heart and metabolic health.
A lightly fizzy fermented tea that may help improve gut microbiome diversity and offer anti-inflammatory benefits when consumed mindfully.
Fermented cabbage loaded with probiotics and fiber, known to support digestion and may help reduce gut-related discomfort.
A widely loved probiotic food that promotes gut health, supports immunity, and provides essential nutrients like protein and calcium.
A savory fermented soybean paste that adds depth to dishes while potentially supporting gut health and metabolic balance.
Certain aged cheeses like cheddar and parmesan contain probiotics and can contribute to gut health when eaten in moderation.
Though baking removes probiotics, it contains prebiotics that help nourish good gut bacteria and support digestion.
A fermented staple that may contain beneficial bacteria and can help support blood sugar and cholesterol levels.