9 Fermented Foods You Should Add To Your Diet For Better Gut Health

March 29, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Canva

Kefir:

A tangy, fermented milk drink packed with diverse probiotics that may support gut health, blood sugar balance, and overall wellness.

Image Source: freepik

Kimchi:

This spicy, fermented vegetable mix is rich in probiotics and nutrients that can aid digestion and support heart and metabolic health.

Image Source: freepik

Kombucha:

A lightly fizzy fermented tea that may help improve gut microbiome diversity and offer anti-inflammatory benefits when consumed mindfully.

Image Source: freepik

Sauerkraut:

Fermented cabbage loaded with probiotics and fiber, known to support digestion and may help reduce gut-related discomfort.

Image Source: Canva

Yogurt:

A widely loved probiotic food that promotes gut health, supports immunity, and provides essential nutrients like protein and calcium.

Image Source: Canva

Miso:

A savory fermented soybean paste that adds depth to dishes while potentially supporting gut health and metabolic balance.

Image Source: Canva

Some Cheeses:

Certain aged cheeses like cheddar and parmesan contain probiotics and can contribute to gut health when eaten in moderation.

Image Source: Canva

Sourdough Bread:

Though baking removes probiotics, it contains prebiotics that help nourish good gut bacteria and support digestion.

Image Source: Canva

Apple Cider Vinegar:

A fermented staple that may contain beneficial bacteria and can help support blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Image Source: Canva

See More

7 Powerful Benefits Of Coriander Leaves That Improve Your Health Naturally

Best And Worst Drinks Before Bed: Know What To Sip And What To Skip For Better Sleep

8 Reasons Why Makhana Is Called A Superfood

6 Surprising Health Benefits Of 30-Minute Daily Walk