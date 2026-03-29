Coriander isn’t just for flavour. It’s packed with powerful health benefits.
Loaded with vitamins A & C. Plus potassium and calcium for daily health.
Helps reduce gas and bloating. Supports a healthier gut.
May boost insulin activity. Useful for managing sugar levels.
Helps lower bad cholesterol. Reduces risk of heart-related issues.
This herb is rich in antioxidants. Helps your body fight infections better.
Vitamin A supports vision. Helps maintain healthy eyesight.
High potassium supports blood pressure. Add coriander to your daily diet. Small habit, big long-term health benefits.