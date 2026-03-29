Know What To Sip And What To Skip For Better Sleep
Staying hydrated with water helps your body function properly and prevents issues like headaches or constipation. It’s a safe, calorie-free choice before bedtime.
Chamomile tea has natural calming properties that may help reduce anxiety and promote better sleep. Its warm and soothing effect makes it ideal for winding down.
Tart cherry juice contains natural melatonin, which can support better sleep quality. However, it’s best consumed in moderation due to its natural sugar content.
Warm milk has a calming effect and contains nutrients like tryptophan that support melatonin production. Its soothing warmth can help your body relax and prepare for sleep.
Almond milk is rich in magnesium and sleep-supporting compounds like melatonin and tryptophan. It’s a great plant-based option that may help improve sleep quality.
Although it may make you feel sleepy, alcohol can disturb sleep patterns and reduce sleep quality. It can prevent you from reaching deep, restful sleep.
Coffee contains caffeine that can keep you awake for hours and disrupt your sleep cycle. It may also increase the urge to urinate during the night.
Both contain caffeine, which can interfere with falling asleep and affect sleep quality. Even small amounts before bed can be disruptive.
Sodas often contain caffeine and sugar, which can disturb sleep. Carbonation may also cause bloating, making it harder to rest comfortably.