Best And Worst Drinks Before Bed:

Know What To Sip And What To Skip For Better Sleep

March 29, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Canva

BEST DRINKS BEFORE BED
Water:

Staying hydrated with water helps your body function properly and prevents issues like headaches or constipation. It’s a safe, calorie-free choice before bedtime.

Image Source: Canva

Chamomile Tea:

Chamomile tea has natural calming properties that may help reduce anxiety and promote better sleep. Its warm and soothing effect makes it ideal for winding down.

Image Source: Canva

Tart Cherry Juice:

Tart cherry juice contains natural melatonin, which can support better sleep quality. However, it’s best consumed in moderation due to its natural sugar content.

Image Source: Freepik

Warm Milk:

Warm milk has a calming effect and contains nutrients like tryptophan that support melatonin production. Its soothing warmth can help your body relax and prepare for sleep.

Image Source: Canva

Almond Milk:

Almond milk is rich in magnesium and sleep-supporting compounds like melatonin and tryptophan. It’s a great plant-based option that may help improve sleep quality.

Image Source: Canva

DRINKS TO AVOID BEFORE BED
Alcohol:

Although it may make you feel sleepy, alcohol can disturb sleep patterns and reduce sleep quality. It can prevent you from reaching deep, restful sleep.

Image Source: Canva

Coffee:

Coffee contains caffeine that can keep you awake for hours and disrupt your sleep cycle. It may also increase the urge to urinate during the night.

Image Source: Canva

Black or Green Tea:

Both contain caffeine, which can interfere with falling asleep and affect sleep quality. Even small amounts before bed can be disruptive.

Image Source: Canva

Soda:

Sodas often contain caffeine and sugar, which can disturb sleep. Carbonation may also cause bloating, making it harder to rest comfortably.

Image Source: Canva

See More

8 Reasons Why Makhana Is Called A Superfood

6 Surprising Health Benefits Of 30-Minute Daily Walk

9 Reasons Rice Water Is Trending In Wellness Circles

8 Powerful Reasons To Add Curd To Your Daily Diet