Stomach Ache?

Try These Simple Foods And Drinks For Instant Relief

March 31, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
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Chamomile Tea:

Chamomile has anti-inflammatory properties that help calm the digestive tract and ease discomfort caused by irritation or gastritis.

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Ginger Root Tea:

Ginger helps relax stomach muscles and supports smoother digestion, while also reducing nausea that often comes with stomach pain.

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Yoghurt:

Rich in probiotics, yoghurt supports healthy gut bacteria, which can improve digestion and help reduce indigestion-related discomfort.

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Mint (Peppermint Tea):

Mint helps relax digestive muscles and improves bile flow, making it useful for relieving bloating and indigestion.

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Rice Water:

This soothing liquid coats the stomach lining, helping reduce irritation and inflammation in the digestive system.

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Fennel Seeds:

Fennel aids digestion by stimulating digestive juices and also helps reduce inflammation in the stomach.

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Warm Lemon Water:

Lemon water supports digestion by stimulating stomach acid production and keeping the body hydrated.

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Apple Cider Vinegar:

It helps balance stomach acid levels and supports digestion with its natural antibacterial properties.

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Club Soda And Lime:

This combination can relieve pressure in the stomach by promoting burping and may help with indigestion and mild constipation.

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