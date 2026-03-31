Try These Simple Foods And Drinks For Instant Relief
Chamomile has anti-inflammatory properties that help calm the digestive tract and ease discomfort caused by irritation or gastritis.
Ginger helps relax stomach muscles and supports smoother digestion, while also reducing nausea that often comes with stomach pain.
Rich in probiotics, yoghurt supports healthy gut bacteria, which can improve digestion and help reduce indigestion-related discomfort.
Mint helps relax digestive muscles and improves bile flow, making it useful for relieving bloating and indigestion.
This soothing liquid coats the stomach lining, helping reduce irritation and inflammation in the digestive system.
Fennel aids digestion by stimulating digestive juices and also helps reduce inflammation in the stomach.
Lemon water supports digestion by stimulating stomach acid production and keeping the body hydrated.
It helps balance stomach acid levels and supports digestion with its natural antibacterial properties.
This combination can relieve pressure in the stomach by promoting burping and may help with indigestion and mild constipation.