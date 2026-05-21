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The human body is made up of nearly 60% water.
Water is as important for the body as oxygen.
Drinking around 3-4 litres of water daily is considered essential for most people.
However, many people have now started consuming excess water in the name of fitness.
Anything consumed in excess can be harmful, and too much water can also lead to health problems.
Drinking excessive water may reduce sodium levels in the body, a condition called hyponatremia.
This may lead to body pain, swelling, dizziness, and frequent urination.
Excess water intake can force the kidneys to work harder, which may be harmful for kidney patients.
Water intake should always be balanced according to thirst levels and weather conditions.