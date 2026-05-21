What Happens If You Drink Too Much Water?

Know Here

May 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Canva

The human body is made up of nearly 60% water.

Image Source: pexels

Water is as important for the body as oxygen.

Image Source: pexels

Daily Intake:

Drinking around 3-4 litres of water daily is considered essential for most people.

Image Source: pexels

Fitness Trend:

However, many people have now started consuming excess water in the name of fitness.

Image Source: pexels

Excess Risk:

Anything consumed in excess can be harmful, and too much water can also lead to health problems.

Image Source: pexels

Low Sodium:

Drinking excessive water may reduce sodium levels in the body, a condition called hyponatremia.

Image Source: pexels

Side Effects:

This may lead to body pain, swelling, dizziness, and frequent urination.

Image Source: pexels

Kidney Stress:

Excess water intake can force the kidneys to work harder, which may be harmful for kidney patients.

Image Source: pexels

Right Balance:

Water intake should always be balanced according to thirst levels and weather conditions.

Image Source: pexels

See More

Pimples Keep Returning? Here Are The Most Common Causes Behind It

From Dry Throat To Body Pain: Morning Signs You Should Never Ignore

From Turmeric Milk To Meditation, Night-Time Habits For Better Sleep

Surya Namaskar: The Simple Yoga Routine That Burns Calories Fast