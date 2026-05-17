Pimples Keep Returning?

Here Are The Most Common Causes Behind It

May 17, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: pexels

There can be several reasons behind recurring pimples on the face.

Image Source: pexels

Periods Effect:

During periods, the increase in androgen hormones can trigger pimples.

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Oily Skin:

Oily skin is more prone to frequent pimples and breakouts.

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Stress & Sleep:

Stress and lack of sleep can disrupt hormonal balance and cause pimples.

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Heavy Makeup:

Using too much cream or oily makeup may increase the risk of pimples.

Image Source: pexels

Unhealthy Diet:

Eating excessive junk food and sugary items can also lead to pimples.

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Medication Impact:

Some medications may cause acne as a side effect.

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Gut Health:

Constipation and stomach-related issues can directly affect the face.

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Expert Advice:

It is important to consult a dermatologist if you have recurring pimples.

Image Source: pexels

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