Here Are The Most Common Causes Behind It
There can be several reasons behind recurring pimples on the face.
During periods, the increase in androgen hormones can trigger pimples.
Oily skin is more prone to frequent pimples and breakouts.
Stress and lack of sleep can disrupt hormonal balance and cause pimples.
Using too much cream or oily makeup may increase the risk of pimples.
Eating excessive junk food and sugary items can also lead to pimples.
Some medications may cause acne as a side effect.
Constipation and stomach-related issues can directly affect the face.
It is important to consult a dermatologist if you have recurring pimples.