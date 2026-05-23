Drinking Cold Drinks Daily?

Here’s What They May Be Doing To Your Body

May 23, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Canva

Drinking cold drinks straight from the fridge might seem refreshing, but the effects on your health can be concerning.

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From obesity and diabetes to weak bones, daily consumption of cold drinks can negatively affect your overall health.

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Weight Gain

Cold drinks contain high amounts of sugar and calories, which can lead to fat accumulation and rapid weight gain.

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Blood Sugar

The high fructose corn syrup present in cold drinks can suddenly spike blood sugar levels.

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Diabetes Risk

Regular consumption may increase insulin resistance, significantly raising the risk of diabetes.

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Liver Damage

Excessive intake of cold drinks can contribute to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

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Acid Content

Cold drinks contain phosphoric acid and carbonic acid, which can harm the body over time.

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Dental Health

These acids can damage the outer layer of tooth enamel and increase the risk of cavities.

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Weak Bones

Phosphoric acid may reduce calcium absorption in the body, making bones weak and hollow over time.

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