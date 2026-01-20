6 Nutrition Benefits You Should Know
During the winter season, fresh green peas are easily available in local markets. Their natural sweetness and soft texture make them one of the most loved seasonal vegetables.
Green peas are usually added to sabzi, curries, pulao, soups, and snacks, making them a regular part of everyday meals in many households during winter.
While peas add flavour, colour, and texture to dishes, they are much more than a tasty ingredient. These small green pods are packed with essential nutrients.
Green peas support overall health by providing plant-based protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals that help keep the body energetic and balanced.
Green peas may be small in size, but they are packed with essential nutrients that support overall health and daily energy needs.
Peas are a natural source of important vitamins along with minerals like iron and magnesium, which help maintain healthy blood, muscles, and metabolism.
The high fiber content in peas helps prevent constipation, supports smooth digestion, and keeps the gut system active and balanced.
Peas help regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down sugar absorption, making them a smart choice for maintaining steady energy levels.
Regularly including peas in your diet helps strengthen the immune system, allowing the body to better fight infections and stay resilient.