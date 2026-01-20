The Hidden Power Of Peas:

6 Nutrition Benefits You Should Know

January 20, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Seasonal Superfood:

During the winter season, fresh green peas are easily available in local markets. Their natural sweetness and soft texture make them one of the most loved seasonal vegetables.

A Common Kitchen Favorite:

Green peas are usually added to sabzi, curries, pulao, soups, and snacks, making them a regular part of everyday meals in many households during winter.

More Than Just Taste:

While peas add flavour, colour, and texture to dishes, they are much more than a tasty ingredient. These small green pods are packed with essential nutrients.

Nutritional Powerhouse:

Green peas support overall health by providing plant-based protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals that help keep the body energetic and balanced.

Nutrient-Dense Superfood:

Green peas may be small in size, but they are packed with essential nutrients that support overall health and daily energy needs.

Vitamin & Mineral Boost:

Peas are a natural source of important vitamins along with minerals like iron and magnesium, which help maintain healthy blood, muscles, and metabolism.

Digestive Health Support:

The high fiber content in peas helps prevent constipation, supports smooth digestion, and keeps the gut system active and balanced.

Blood Sugar Balance:

Peas help regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down sugar absorption, making them a smart choice for maintaining steady energy levels.

Immunity Strengthener:

Regularly including peas in your diet helps strengthen the immune system, allowing the body to better fight infections and stay resilient.

