5 Health Benefits Of Sleeping With A Clove In Your Mouth At Night

January 19, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Kitchen Spices Are More Powerful Than You Think:

The spices commonly found in your kitchen are not just meant to enhance taste. Many of them are packed with natural compounds that support digestion, oral health, and overall well-being when used correctly.

Food Is Medicine, Not Just Nutrition:

Beyond flavour and aroma, certain foods and spices offer medicinal benefits. Traditional remedies often rely on these natural ingredients to prevent minor health issues without chemicals or medicines.

Clove’s Traditional Use For Tooth Pain:

You may have often heard elders recommend placing a clove in the mouth during a toothache. This is because clove contains eugenol, a natural compound known for its pain-relieving and antibacterial properties.

Why Sleeping With A Clove Can Be Beneficial:

Keeping a clove in your mouth for a short duration before sleeping allows its active compounds to mix with saliva, helping the body absorb its benefits overnight.

1. Helps Reduce Bad Breath Naturally:

Clove has strong antibacterial properties that help kill odor-causing bacteria in the mouth. Keeping it in the mouth at night may help combat bad breath and leave your mouth feeling fresher by morning.

2. Supports Digestion During Cold Nights:

At night, especially during colder temperatures, digestive enzymes may work slower. Clove can stimulate digestion and help reduce bloating, gas, and heaviness caused by sluggish digestion.

3. Strengthens Teeth And Gums:

Regular use of clove can be beneficial for dental health. It may help reduce gum inflammation, control bacteria, and support stronger teeth when used as a natural oral remedy.

4. May Reduce Acidity And Stomach Discomfort:

Clove is known to support digestive balance. It can help reduce acidity, prevent indigestion, and soothe the stomach, especially when digestion feels disturbed at night.

5. May Help Soothe Throat Irritation And Cough:

Clove has natural warming and antimicrobial properties that may help calm mild throat irritation caused by dryness or cold weather. Using it before bedtime can provide gentle relief and comfort to the throat overnight.

The Right Way To Use Clove Before Bed:

Before sleeping, keep a clove in your mouth for a few minutes and then remove it. Do not sleep with it inside your mouth to avoid choking risk. Consistency matters more than duration.

