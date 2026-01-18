Eating Ber Isn’t For Everyone:

Know Who Should Avoid This Fruit

January 18, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Seasonal Preference:

Different fruits are enjoyed at different times of the year, and our choices often depend on what’s fresh and in season.

Spring Delight:

During the spring season, many people love indulging in the sweet and tangy taste of ber, also known as Indian jujube.

Health Caution:

While ber is nutritious, it may not be suitable for everyone and can cause issues for certain individuals with specific health conditions.

Who Should Avoid:

Let’s take a closer look at the groups of people who should be cautious or avoid eating ber to prevent potential health problems.

Carbohydrate Caution:

Ber contains a significant amount of carbohydrates, which may contribute to increased sugar levels if consumed in excess, especially for those monitoring their diet.

Digestive Concern:

While ber is rich in fiber, it can sometimes cause digestive issues such as gas, acidity, or indigestion in sensitive individuals.

Pregnancy Precaution:

Expecting mothers are advised to limit or avoid ber, as its effects on digestion and metabolism may not be suitable during pregnancy.

Skin Sensitivity:

In some cases, eating ber can trigger skin reactions like rashes or itching, particularly in individuals with sensitive skin or allergies.

Diabetes Alert:

People with diabetes should avoid eating ber, as its natural sugars and high carbohydrate content can lead to a sudden rise in blood sugar levels.

