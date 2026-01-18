Know Who Should Avoid This Fruit
Different fruits are enjoyed at different times of the year, and our choices often depend on what’s fresh and in season.
During the spring season, many people love indulging in the sweet and tangy taste of ber, also known as Indian jujube.
While ber is nutritious, it may not be suitable for everyone and can cause issues for certain individuals with specific health conditions.
Let’s take a closer look at the groups of people who should be cautious or avoid eating ber to prevent potential health problems.
Ber contains a significant amount of carbohydrates, which may contribute to increased sugar levels if consumed in excess, especially for those monitoring their diet.
While ber is rich in fiber, it can sometimes cause digestive issues such as gas, acidity, or indigestion in sensitive individuals.
Expecting mothers are advised to limit or avoid ber, as its effects on digestion and metabolism may not be suitable during pregnancy.
In some cases, eating ber can trigger skin reactions like rashes or itching, particularly in individuals with sensitive skin or allergies.
People with diabetes should avoid eating ber, as its natural sugars and high carbohydrate content can lead to a sudden rise in blood sugar levels.