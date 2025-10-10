World Mental Health Day 2025:

Redesigning Work Culture For Mental Health And Inclusion

October 10, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Prioritise Psychological Safety:

Create a culture where individuals feel that they can share anything freely regarding their ideas, concerns, and anxieties without fear of retribution. Psychological safety allows candor, creativity, and more trusting relationships between groups of all to become a reality.

Image Source: Canva

Align Leadership Agendas with Mental Health:

With compassion, burnout symptoms, and putting well-being at the center of performance and planning discussions rather than as an afterthought, leaders are empowered.

Image Source: Canva

Flexible Work Models:

Flexible hours, flexible work schedules, and workload management need to be achieved in trying to meet the many diverse individualized needs. Long-term productivity and balance, as well as reduced stress, can be achieved by flexible workers.

Image Source: Canva

Make Mental Health Discussion More Normal:

Empower individuals by narrative, peer support groups, and mass campaigns to normalize mental illness in everyday talk. Stigma is reduced and treatment is sought with informal talk about mental illness.

Image Source: Canva

Inclusive Policies and Support Systems:

Create strong policies that embrace the needs of workers, caregivers, and neurodivergent staff members. All workers are made to feel valued and supported through inclusive policies.

Image Source: Canva

Reframe Definitions Of Success:

Break the cycle of being constantly wired and using hours as a metric of success. Opt to use innovation, collaboration, and outcomes in the form of extremely high amounts of long-term productivity as metrics of success.

Image Source: Canva

Access To Expert Assistance:

Provide expert assistance easily available with proper support such as Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), mental health days, and anonymous counseling. In times of crisis, expert assistance is a lifeline.

Image Source: Canva

To Lead by Example:

Leadership sets the tone. When leaders' message, that mental health is not an activity one does but an activity one must do as part of successful leadership and organizational efficiency, is heard when they care, are compassionate, and are grounded.

Image Source: Canva

Inputs By:

Shruti Swaroop is the Founder at Embrace Consulting (HR Consulting Firm)

Image Source: Canva

See More

3 Vitamin Deficiencies That Cause Numbness In Hands And Feet

Eating Too Much Ginger: 5 Surprising Harms You Must Know

5 Health Benefits Of Moong Dal Khichdi You Should Know

5 Types of People Who Should Avoid Ashwagandha