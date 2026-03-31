9 High-Protein Nuts And Seeds That Are Perfect For Healthy Snacking

March 31, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Canva

Walnuts:

A great source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts support heart health and add a rich texture to both sweet and savory dishes.

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Pine Nuts:

These mild, buttery seeds provide protein and healthy fats, making them a nutritious addition to salads, grains, and vegetables.

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Brazil Nuts:

Packed with protein and selenium, Brazil nuts help support thyroid function and strengthen the immune system.

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Cashews:

Rich in protein and essential minerals like copper, cashews contribute to better immunity and bone health.

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Hazelnuts:

With a naturally sweet flavor, hazelnuts offer protein and may help improve cholesterol levels for better heart health.

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Pistachios:

These protein-rich seeds contain essential amino acids that support muscle repair and overall body functions.

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Almonds:

High in protein and antioxidants, almonds help protect the body from oxidative stress and support long-term health.

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Peanuts:

A protein powerhouse among plant foods, peanuts also provide energy-boosting nutrients and are perfect for quick snacks.

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Pumpkin Seeds:

Loaded with protein and key minerals, pumpkin seeds support immunity, heart health, and overall well-being.

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