9 High-Protein Nuts And Seeds That Are Perfect For Healthy Snacking

A great source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts support heart health and add a rich texture to both sweet and savory dishes.
These mild, buttery seeds provide protein and healthy fats, making them a nutritious addition to salads, grains, and vegetables.
Packed with protein and selenium, Brazil nuts help support thyroid function and strengthen the immune system.
Rich in protein and essential minerals like copper, cashews contribute to better immunity and bone health.
With a naturally sweet flavor, hazelnuts offer protein and may help improve cholesterol levels for better heart health.
These protein-rich seeds contain essential amino acids that support muscle repair and overall body functions.
High in protein and antioxidants, almonds help protect the body from oxidative stress and support long-term health.
A protein powerhouse among plant foods, peanuts also provide energy-boosting nutrients and are perfect for quick snacks.
Loaded with protein and key minerals, pumpkin seeds support immunity, heart health, and overall well-being.