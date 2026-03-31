6 Health Conditions Where Watermelon May Not Be Safe

Watermelon keeps you hydrated and refreshed in extreme heat.
In some health conditions, it may do more harm than good.
People with diabetes should limit intake or consult a doctor.
Poor kidney function makes it hard to remove excess potassium.
Too much watermelon may cause bloating, gas, or loose motions.
People who can’t digest fructose may experience discomfort, bloating, or diarrhoea.
If you frequently suffer from colds, watermelon may worsen symptoms.
Its cooling nature may aggravate asthma, while tyramine can trigger migraines.
Not all “healthy” foods suit everyone. Choose what works for your body.