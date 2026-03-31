6 Health Conditions Where Watermelon May Not Be Safe

March 31, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
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A Summer Favourite:

Watermelon keeps you hydrated and refreshed in extreme heat.

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But There’s A Catch:

In some health conditions, it may do more harm than good.

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1. Risk For Diabetics:

People with diabetes should limit intake or consult a doctor.

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2. Kidney Patients Beware:

Poor kidney function makes it hard to remove excess potassium.

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3. Digestive Issues:

Too much watermelon may cause bloating, gas, or loose motions.

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4. Fructose Intolerance:

People who can’t digest fructose may experience discomfort, bloating, or diarrhoea.

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5. Cold And Cough Issues:

If you frequently suffer from colds, watermelon may worsen symptoms.

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6. Asthma And Migraine Trigger:

Its cooling nature may aggravate asthma, while tyramine can trigger migraines.

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Eat Smart This Summer:

Not all “healthy” foods suit everyone. Choose what works for your body.

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