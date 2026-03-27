Sweet vs Salted Yoghurt: Which Is Healthier For Your Body?

Yoghurt is a daily essential in Indian meals, loved for both its taste and health benefits.
Some people prefer it sweet, while others enjoy it with a pinch of salt and spices.
The real question is, should you choose sweet yoghurt or salted yoghurt for better health?
Salted yoghurt helps improve digestion, cools the body and may support weight management.
Adding sugar or jaggery to yoghurt provides instant energy and boosts your mood.
There is a belief that salt may reduce good bacteria, so salted yoghurt should be consumed in moderation.
Yoghurt with sugar does not harm good bacteria and can support digestive health.
People with diabetes should avoid sweet yoghurt due to its sugar content.
Ultimately, the best way to consume yoghurt depends on your health needs and lifestyle. Whether sweet or salted, moderation and mindful eating make yoghurt a healthy addition to your diet.