Sweet vs Salted Yoghurt: Which Is Healthier For Your Body?

March 27, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: freepik

A Staple In Every Indian Kitchen:

Yoghurt is a daily essential in Indian meals, loved for both its taste and health benefits.

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Different Ways To Enjoy Yoghurt:

Some people prefer it sweet, while others enjoy it with a pinch of salt and spices.

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But Which One Is Healthier?

The real question is, should you choose sweet yoghurt or salted yoghurt for better health?

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Salted Yoghurt For Digestion:

Salted yoghurt helps improve digestion, cools the body and may support weight management.

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Sweet Yoghurt For Quick Energy:

Adding sugar or jaggery to yoghurt provides instant energy and boosts your mood.

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Does Salt Affect Good Bacteria?

There is a belief that salt may reduce good bacteria, so salted yoghurt should be consumed in moderation.

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Sweet Yoghurt And Gut Health:

Yoghurt with sugar does not harm good bacteria and can support digestive health.

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Important Note For Diabetics:

People with diabetes should avoid sweet yoghurt due to its sugar content.

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What Should You Choose?

Ultimately, the best way to consume yoghurt depends on your health needs and lifestyle. Whether sweet or salted, moderation and mindful eating make yoghurt a healthy addition to your diet.

Image Source: freepik

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