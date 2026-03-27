6 Foods You Should Avoid First Thing In The Morning

March 27, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
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Why Your Stomach Is Sensitive In The Morning:

The digestive system is at its most delicate state when the stomach is empty, especially in the early hours of the day.

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Choosing The Wrong Foods Can Harm Digestion:

Eating certain foods first thing in the morning may trigger digestive discomfort and long-term gut issues.

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1. Tea And Coffee Can Trigger Acidity:

Drinking tea or coffee on an empty stomach increases acid production, which may lead to acidity, heartburn and even constipation.

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2. Spicy Foods Can Irritate The Stomach Lining:

Heavily spiced or oily snacks can irritate the stomach lining and may cause discomfort or inflammation early in the day.

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3. Yoghurt And Buttermilk May Cause Bloating:

Consuming yoghurt or buttermilk on an empty stomach can sometimes result in gas, bloating or digestive unease.

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4. Citrus Fruits Are Highly Acidic:

Fruits such as oranges, lemons, pineapples and grapes contain high levels of natural acids.

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5. Raw Vegetables Can Be Hard To Digest:

Although rich in fibre, raw vegetables can be difficult to digest on an empty stomach and may lead to gas or stomach pain.

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6. Avoid Painkillers Without Food:

Taking painkillers on an empty stomach can increase the risk of gastritis and may even lead to stomach ulcers over time.

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[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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