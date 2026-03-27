6 Foods You Should Avoid First Thing In The Morning

The digestive system is at its most delicate state when the stomach is empty, especially in the early hours of the day.
Eating certain foods first thing in the morning may trigger digestive discomfort and long-term gut issues.
Drinking tea or coffee on an empty stomach increases acid production, which may lead to acidity, heartburn and even constipation.
Heavily spiced or oily snacks can irritate the stomach lining and may cause discomfort or inflammation early in the day.
Consuming yoghurt or buttermilk on an empty stomach can sometimes result in gas, bloating or digestive unease.
Fruits such as oranges, lemons, pineapples and grapes contain high levels of natural acids.
Although rich in fibre, raw vegetables can be difficult to digest on an empty stomach and may lead to gas or stomach pain.
Taking painkillers on an empty stomach can increase the risk of gastritis and may even lead to stomach ulcers over time.
[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]