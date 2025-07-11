Its alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) help fight acne, delay ageing, and improve skin glow when consumed regularly or used in natural face masks.
Sugarcane juice is often hailed as a natural summer super drink, packed with nutrients and known for keeping the body cool.
This replenishes fluids in the body and prevents dehydration.
For some people, drinking sugarcane juice can also be harmful and may lead to several health problems.
People with diabetes should not drink sugarcane juice. Sugarcane juice has a high amount of natural sugar, which can rapidly increase blood sugar levels.
Additionally, people with low blood pressure should also avoid drinking sugarcane juice. Sugarcane juice helps lower blood pressure which can cause dizziness and weakness.
People struggling with obesity should also avoid sugarcane juice, as it is rich in calories and sugar, which can contribute to weight gain.
People with kidney disease should also avoid sugarcane juice. Sugarcane juice is high in potassium, which can be harmful in this condition.