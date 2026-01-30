6 Ways To Stop Nail Breakage And Make Them Strong Naturally

January 30, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Nail Health Matters More Than You Think:

Nails are not just a beauty feature; they reflect overall health and nutrition. Healthy nails grow smoothly, look clean, and rarely break. Frequent nail breakage may indicate dryness, nutritional deficiency, or improper care habits that need attention.

Image Source: Pexels

Why Nails Break As They Grow:

As nails grow longer, they become more exposed to water, chemicals, and daily wear. Excess moisture, harsh soaps, frequent washing, and poor nutrition can weaken nail layers, causing them to peel or snap easily.

Image Source: Pexels

Simple Habits Can Improve Nail Strength:

You don’t need expensive treatments to improve nail health. Small lifestyle changes and easy home remedies can nourish nails from within and protect them from external damage, helping them grow stronger over time.

Image Source: Pexels

1. Eat Calcium And Vitamin C–Rich Foods:

A balanced diet plays a major role in nail strength. Include calcium-rich foods like milk, curd, and leafy greens, along with vitamin C sources such as citrus fruits, tomatoes, and berries to support nail repair and growth.

Image Source: Pexels

2. Avoid Artificial Nails And Chemical Gels:

Artificial nails and gel extensions may look attractive but often weaken natural nails. The chemicals used can strip moisture, making nails thin, brittle, and prone to breakage once the extensions are removed.

Image Source: Pexels

3. Coconut Oil And Salt Soak:

Mix two pinches of salt into warm coconut oil and soak your nails for 10–15 minutes. This helps nourish nail beds, improve circulation, and reduce dryness that leads to cracking and splitting.

Image Source: Pinterest/popsugar

4. Garlic Rubbing Trick:

Rubbing a fresh clove of garlic on nails daily can stimulate growth and strengthen nail plates. Garlic’s natural compounds support healthier nails and reduce the risk of repeated breakage.

Image Source: Pinterest/missxotic

5. Use Lemon And Olive Oil:

Mix a few drops of lemon juice with warm olive oil and gently massage it into your nails and cuticles. This remedy deeply moisturises dry nails, improves strength, and adds a natural shine. Using it 2–3 times a week helps reduce brittleness and supports healthier nail growth.

Image Source: Pinterest/djvh01161960

6. Apply Alove Vera Gel:

Fresh aloe vera gel helps repair damaged nails and restore lost moisture. Gently massage a small amount onto nails and cuticles and leave it on for 15–20 minutes. Regular use reduces peeling, prevents dryness, and makes nails less prone to breaking.

Image Source: Pinterest/thriftyfun

