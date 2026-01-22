Some foods that seem harmless during the day can act like poison at night, as the body’s metabolism slows down and digestion becomes weaker.
If these mistakes are repeated every day, they directly affect sleep quality and overall health, leading to long-term problems.
Eating fried food at night disturbs digestion and keeps the stomach active for hours, making it harder for the body to rest properly.
High sugar intake at night is one of the biggest causes of disturbed sleep, as it spikes energy levels when the body needs to relax.
Consuming spicy food at night increases acidity and can trigger heartburn, leading to discomfort and poor sleep quality.
Foods with excessive spices put extra pressure on the digestive system and can cause irritation during the night.
Caffeinated drinks like tea and coffee stimulate the nervous system, which can disrupt sleep and increase restlessness and anxiety.
People suffering from joint pain should avoid cold foods at night, as they can worsen stiffness and discomfort.
Including these foods in dinner regularly can lead to weight gain and long-term health problems.