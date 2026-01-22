Foods You Should Never Eat At Night For Better Sleep And Digestion

January 22, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Poison-Like Foods at Night:

Some foods that seem harmless during the day can act like poison at night, as the body’s metabolism slows down and digestion becomes weaker.

Daily Night-Time Mistakes:

If these mistakes are repeated every day, they directly affect sleep quality and overall health, leading to long-term problems.

Fried Foods:

Eating fried food at night disturbs digestion and keeps the stomach active for hours, making it harder for the body to rest properly.

Sweets and Excess Sugar:

High sugar intake at night is one of the biggest causes of disturbed sleep, as it spikes energy levels when the body needs to relax.

Spicy Foods:

Consuming spicy food at night increases acidity and can trigger heartburn, leading to discomfort and poor sleep quality.

Overly Spicy Dishes:

Foods with excessive spices put extra pressure on the digestive system and can cause irritation during the night.

Tea and Coffee:

Caffeinated drinks like tea and coffee stimulate the nervous system, which can disrupt sleep and increase restlessness and anxiety.

Cold Foods:

People suffering from joint pain should avoid cold foods at night, as they can worsen stiffness and discomfort.

Dinner-Time Mistakes:

Including these foods in dinner regularly can lead to weight gain and long-term health problems.

