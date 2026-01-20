5 Effective Ways To Get Rid Of A Persistent Sore Throat

As winter sets in, health issues like throat irritation, dryness, and discomfort become far more common. Cold temperatures, low humidity, and sudden weather changes directly affect the throat, making it more sensitive and prone to infections.
During winter, immunity tends to weaken due to less sunlight, reduced physical activity, and seasonal infections. A weaker immune system allows viruses and bacteria to attack the throat more easily, leading to persistent soreness.
Most people experience cough, cold, nasal congestion, and sore throat together in winter. Dry air and viral infections irritate the throat lining, causing pain, scratchiness, and difficulty swallowing.
If your sore throat is lingering for days, it’s important to take early care. Simple home remedies and lifestyle changes can provide relief and prevent the condition from worsening into a full-blown infection.
Gargling with lukewarm water mixed with a pinch of salt 2–3 times a day helps reduce inflammation, kills germs, and soothes throat irritation. This is one of the easiest and most effective remedies.
Drinking warm water with honey and lemon helps coat the throat, reduce dryness, and fight infection. Honey has natural antibacterial properties, while lemon boosts vitamin C intake.
Ginger tea is known for its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. Drinking it once or twice a day can help reduce throat pain, ease coughing, and improve overall comfort during winter.
Shouting, talking loudly, or excessive speaking can worsen throat irritation. Resting your voice allows the throat muscles to heal faster and prevents further damage.
Exposure to smoke, polluted air, strong odours, and extremely dry environments can aggravate a sore throat. Using a humidifier and avoiding irritants can speed up recovery.