6 Proven Health Benefits Of Pomegranate And Diseases It Can Fight Naturally

August 1, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Superfruit Recognised By Ayurveda:

Pomegranate is not just tasty. It's packed with nutrients and used in traditional Indian medicine for its healing properties.

Loaded With Powerful Nutrients:

This fruit is rich in flavanones, phenolics, vitamin C, fiber, iron, potassium, zinc, and omega-6 fatty acids. This fruit is great for overall wellness.

Fights Multiple Diseases:

Pomegranates have strong medicinal and antioxidant properties that help the body fight several lifestyle and chronic diseases.

What Can It Really Cure?

Let’s explore the powerful ailments pomegranate can help manage or prevent, as supported by Ayurveda and modern science.

1. Helps Manage Diabetes Naturally:

Thanks to its anti-diabetic compounds, pomegranate helps regulate blood sugar and benefits those with diabetes.

2. Boosts Digestive Health:

The anti-Helicobacter pylori properties in pomegranates make it effective against indigestion and gastric problems.

3. Great For Pregnant Women:

Pomegranate supports fetal development, boosts immunity, and provides key nutrients like folate and iron during pregnancy.

4. Eases Labour And Prevents Preterm Birth:

It helps reduce delivery pain and lowers the risk of premature birth, making it a valuable addition to a pregnancy diet.

5. Fights Anemia:

Packed with iron, pomegranate helps increase red blood cells and fight symptoms of anemia, fatigue, and weakness.

6. Improves Memory And Heart Health:

Regular intake of pomegranate is known to enhance memory and reduce the risk of heart disease thanks to its antioxidants.

