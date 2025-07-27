What Are The 5 Benefits Of Eating Gond Katira?

July 27, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Pinterest/olivemag

Ancient Ayurvedic Superfood:

Gond Katira has long been used in Ayurveda as a natural remedy. It is cooling, restorative, and beneficial for overall wellness.

Image Source: pexels

What It's Made From:

This edible gum is extracted from the Astragalus plant. When soaked in water, it turns into a jelly-like substance packed with health benefits.

Image Source: pexels

Also Known As...

Gond Katira is also called tragacanth gum or badam gond and is widely used to treat multiple health issues naturally.

Image Source: pexels

A Nutrient Powerhouse:

It contains antioxidants, folic acid, calcium, sodium, protein, vitamins, and minerals, making it a functional food with powerful benefits.

Image Source: pexels

What Makes It Special?

From cooling the body in summer to aiding in recovery during illness, Gond Katira plays a holistic role in health maintenance.

Image Source: pexels

1. Immunity And Infection Fighter:

Eating Gond Katira helps shield the body from infections and supports immune function thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Image Source: pexels

2. Heart, Lungs, And Throat Health:

It is beneficial for respiratory issues, heart health, and soothing tonsil problems due to its mucilaginous texture.

Image Source: pexels

3. Boosts Gut Health:

Gond Katira improves digestion and increases good bacteria in the intestines, keeping your gut healthy and active.

Image Source: pexels

4. Strengthens Bones And Joint Health:

Rich in calcium and minerals, Gond Katira supports stronger bones, reduces joint pain, and promotes mobility with regular use.

Image Source: Canva

5. Keeps Skin Hydrated And Clear:

Its hydrating properties make it excellent for glowing skin. It locks in moisture and improves skin texture from within.

Image Source: pexels

See More

Reasons Why You Burp After Eating: Causes And Digestive Insights

Milk And Banana For Weight Gain: Best Way To Have Them For Healthy Results

Grape Juice — Nature's Elixir For Heart, Skin, And More

Excessive Snoring Can Be Dangerous: Know 5 Hidden Health Risks