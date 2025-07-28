World Hepatitis Day 2025: Who Is Most Susceptible To Hepatitis?

July 28, 2025
What Is Hepatitis?

Hepatitis is a condition in which the liver becomes inflamed. If left untreated, it can severely damage this vital organ.

The Silent Consequences:

This disease can lead to life-threatening complications such as liver cirrhosis and, in some cases, even liver cancer.

Why Is July 28 Marked As World Hepatitis Day?

This date was chosen to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Baruch Blumberg, the Nobel Prize winning scientist who discovered the hepatitis B virus.

The Purpose:

The main purpose of observing this day is to educate people about the causes, risks, and prevention of hepatitis.

Who Is More Susceptible To Hepatitis?

Let’s take a look at the groups of people who are at higher risk of developing hepatitis.

1. Unhygienic Food:

People who consume contaminated or stale food are at greater risk of contracting hepatitis due to viral or bacterial infection.

2. Infected Needles And Blood:

Using infected syringes, unsafe injections, or transfusion of contaminated blood significantly increases the risk of hepatitis.

3. Mother-To-Child Transmission:

Hepatitis can also pass from an infected mother to her baby during childbirth, making timely screening important.

4. Alcohol, Drugs, And Poor Hygiene:

Excessive alcohol consumption, drug abuse, and frequent exposure to unsanitary conditions are all factors that make people more vulnerable to hepatitis.

