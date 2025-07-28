World Hepatitis Day 2025: Who Is Most Susceptible To Hepatitis?

Hepatitis is a condition in which the liver becomes inflamed. If left untreated, it can severely damage this vital organ.
This disease can lead to life-threatening complications such as liver cirrhosis and, in some cases, even liver cancer.
This date was chosen to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Baruch Blumberg, the Nobel Prize winning scientist who discovered the hepatitis B virus.
The main purpose of observing this day is to educate people about the causes, risks, and prevention of hepatitis.
Let’s take a look at the groups of people who are at higher risk of developing hepatitis.
People who consume contaminated or stale food are at greater risk of contracting hepatitis due to viral or bacterial infection.
Using infected syringes, unsafe injections, or transfusion of contaminated blood significantly increases the risk of hepatitis.
Hepatitis can also pass from an infected mother to her baby during childbirth, making timely screening important.
Excessive alcohol consumption, drug abuse, and frequent exposure to unsanitary conditions are all factors that make people more vulnerable to hepatitis.