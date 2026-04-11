Here’s How To Manage It Safely At Home
Low-grade fever is generally considered to be present when the body temperature is between 99.1F and 100.4F.
Generally it is not serious but proper care is necessary for recovery.
Give the body adequate sleep and physical rest for recovery.
Consume more water, coconut water, and soup to avoid dehydration.
Wear loose and cotton clothes to let body heat escape.
Use lukewarm water compresses to reduce body temperature.
Consume light and easily digestible food like khichdi or porridge.
Vaccination, consumption of ginger concoction or Giloy helps in boosting immunity.
If fever persists for more than 3 days or if symptoms like shortness of breath appear, see a doctor immediately.