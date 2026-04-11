Mild Fever Troubles?

Here’s How To Manage It Safely At Home

April 11, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Canva

Low-grade fever is generally considered to be present when the body temperature is between 99.1F and 100.4F.

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Generally it is not serious but proper care is necessary for recovery.

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Give the body adequate sleep and physical rest for recovery.

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Consume more water, coconut water, and soup to avoid dehydration.

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Wear loose and cotton clothes to let body heat escape.

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Use lukewarm water compresses to reduce body temperature.

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Consume light and easily digestible food like khichdi or porridge.

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Vaccination, consumption of ginger concoction or Giloy helps in boosting immunity.

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If fever persists for more than 3 days or if symptoms like shortness of breath appear, see a doctor immediately.

Image Source: Canva

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