A Spoonful Of Honey A Day:

6 Reasons To Add It to Your Routine

April 8, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
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Honey is a natural and healthy substance which has been used as medicine since ancient times.

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In such a situation, consuming a spoonful of honey daily can provide several benefits to the body.

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This not only boosts immunity in the body but also helps protect against many problems. Let's know its benefits.

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Eating honey daily strengthens the body's immunity, that is, our immune system.

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It also helps to relieve sore throat and cough.

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Antioxidants present in honey act like a shield for our body, protecting us from diseases.

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Furthermore, it also helps to detoxify the body and keeps it clean from within.

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Taking honey daily is also considered beneficial for heart health and improves sleep.

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Additionally, it helps in making the skin healthy and glowing along with health.

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