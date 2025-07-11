International Essential Oils Day 2025 —

9 Oils For Better Sleep

July 11, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Lavender Essential Oil:

A classic sleep promoter, lavender oil is supposed to alleviate tension with its sweet, floral aroma and make one drift off to sleep faster by creating a relaxing atmosphere.

Ylang Ylang Essential Oil:

With its fruity aroma extracted from tropical flowers, Ylang Ylang pacifies our senses and induces the brain into going to sleep.

Chamomile Essential Oil:

Well, just like the tea, chamomile oil relaxes both the mind and body, promoting a calm state conducive for sleep.

Sandalwood Essential Oil:

This earthy-smelling oil has a soothing effect on the emotions, quiets mental chatter, and helps to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Cedarwood Essential Oil:

With its warm, woody scent, cedarwood is great for grounding emotionally and fostering deep, uninterrupted sleep.

Bergamot Essential Oil:

The hardly seen citrus bergamot gives a sedative effect on lowering the heart rate and relaxing tension, thus setting a tranquil stage for deep slumber.

Eucalyptus Essential Oil:

Mostly used in the clearing of airways, this is during the cold season to ensure free breathing and rest.

Peppermint Essential Oil:

The cooling property clears sinuses and calms the mind, which makes it easier to drift off to sleep when diffused before bedtime.

Frankincense Essential Oil:

Also known as 'King of Oils', frankincense has anti-inflammatory and calming properties that aid both mood balance and restful sleep.

