International Essential Oils Day 2025

9 Oils For Better Sleep
A classic sleep promoter, lavender oil is supposed to alleviate tension with its sweet, floral aroma and make one drift off to sleep faster by creating a relaxing atmosphere.
With its fruity aroma extracted from tropical flowers, Ylang Ylang pacifies our senses and induces the brain into going to sleep.
Well, just like the tea, chamomile oil relaxes both the mind and body, promoting a calm state conducive for sleep.
This earthy-smelling oil has a soothing effect on the emotions, quiets mental chatter, and helps to fall asleep and stay asleep.
With its warm, woody scent, cedarwood is great for grounding emotionally and fostering deep, uninterrupted sleep.
The hardly seen citrus bergamot gives a sedative effect on lowering the heart rate and relaxing tension, thus setting a tranquil stage for deep slumber.
Mostly used in the clearing of airways, this is during the cold season to ensure free breathing and rest.
The cooling property clears sinuses and calms the mind, which makes it easier to drift off to sleep when diffused before bedtime.
Also known as 'King of Oils', frankincense has anti-inflammatory and calming properties that aid both mood balance and restful sleep.