9 Superfoods That Help Your Body Repair Itself
Leafy greens, such as spinach and kale, are rich in vitamin C, folate, and antioxidants that help build up immunity, ease inflammation, and accelerate wound healing.
Eggs are a good source of highly absorbable protein and essential nutrients, which the body uses to recover and support immune functions.
Salmon is an excellent source of omega-3s, protein, and selenium, all of which reduce inflammation and promote healing along with immune function.
Loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants, berries help repair tissue and reduce inflammation.
Nuts and seeds provide healthy fats, protein, and vitamin E to safeguard cells, promote healing, and build natural immunity.
Chicken and turkey have amino acids-glutamine and arginine, promoting collagen synthesis and wound repair.
Varieties of mushrooms like shiitake and maitake contain kojic acid, a natural compound that aids skin repair, reduces spots, and supports overall wellness.
Broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts provide chemicals that fight inflammation and strengthen immune defenses during recovery.
These nourishing carbs restore energy, improve immune response, and support wound healing with their vitamin-rich profile.