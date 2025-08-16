Healing From Within:

9 Superfoods That Help Your Body Repair Itself

August 16, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Leafy Green Vegetables:

Leafy greens, such as spinach and kale, are rich in vitamin C, folate, and antioxidants that help build up immunity, ease inflammation, and accelerate wound healing.

Image Source: Canva

Eggs:

Eggs are a good source of highly absorbable protein and essential nutrients, which the body uses to recover and support immune functions.

Image Source: Canva

Salmon:

Salmon is an excellent source of omega-3s, protein, and selenium, all of which reduce inflammation and promote healing along with immune function.

Image Source: Canva

Berries:

Loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants, berries help repair tissue and reduce inflammation.

Image Source: Canva

Nuts And seeds:

Nuts and seeds provide healthy fats, protein, and vitamin E to safeguard cells, promote healing, and build natural immunity.

Image Source: Canva

Poultry:

Chicken and turkey have amino acids-glutamine and arginine, promoting collagen synthesis and wound repair.

Image Source: Canva

Mushrooms:

Varieties of mushrooms like shiitake and maitake contain kojic acid, a natural compound that aids skin repair, reduces spots, and supports overall wellness.

Image Source: Canva

Cruciferous Vegetables:

Broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts provide chemicals that fight inflammation and strengthen immune defenses during recovery.

Image Source: Canva

Sweet Potatoes:

These nourishing carbs restore energy, improve immune response, and support wound healing with their vitamin-rich profile.

Image Source: Canva

See More

Who Should Avoid Drinking Beetroot Juice? Top Health Warnings

Low Blood Pressure Diet: Best Foods And Drinks To Naturally Boost BP

PCOD vs PCOS: Key Differences Every Woman Should Know For Better Health

What’s The Best Time To Eat Sweets? Know The Healthiest Window