9 Food Items That Help In Muscle Building
Eggs are full of high-quality protein and leucine, an essential amino acid that ignites muscle growth and repair after training.
With high protein and omega-3 fats, salmon powers muscle repair while maintaining overall health in line.
Providing fast- and slow-digesting proteins, Greek yoghurt aids in muscle repair during and after exercise and even during sleep.
Rich in protein and iron, soybeans fuel oxygen transport to muscles for optimal functioning and growth.
A leucine-packed protein, cottage cheese is ideal for muscle repair and building.
Beans supply vegetarian protein, fibre, and essential minerals, making them a nutritious muscle-building meal component.
Quinoa combines plant protein with complex carbohydrates, providing your muscles with the fuel and building blocks they require.
Peanuts are a combination of protein and healthy fats, making them a calorie-dense food choice for the person who is looking to bulk up.
A versatile plant protein made of soy, tofu is a strong competitor to meat when it comes to muscle-building.