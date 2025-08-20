Eat For Strength:

9 Food Items That Help In Muscle Building

August 20, 2025
Eggs:

Eggs are full of high-quality protein and leucine, an essential amino acid that ignites muscle growth and repair after training.

Salmon:

With high protein and omega-3 fats, salmon powers muscle repair while maintaining overall health in line.

Greek Yoghurt:

Providing fast- and slow-digesting proteins, Greek yoghurt aids in muscle repair during and after exercise and even during sleep.

Soybeans:

Rich in protein and iron, soybeans fuel oxygen transport to muscles for optimal functioning and growth.

Cottage Cheese:

A leucine-packed protein, cottage cheese is ideal for muscle repair and building.

Beans:

Beans supply vegetarian protein, fibre, and essential minerals, making them a nutritious muscle-building meal component.

Quinoa:

Quinoa combines plant protein with complex carbohydrates, providing your muscles with the fuel and building blocks they require.

Peanuts:

Peanuts are a combination of protein and healthy fats, making them a calorie-dense food choice for the person who is looking to bulk up.

Tofu:

A versatile plant protein made of soy, tofu is a strong competitor to meat when it comes to muscle-building.

