6 Home Remedies That Help Control Frequent Sneezing Naturally

December 13, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Why Sneezing Increases In Winter:

During the winter season, people suffering from cold and cough often experience frequent sneezing due to cold air, dust, and weakened immunity.

Sneezing Is A Common Issue:

Sneezing is a common problem that can occur at any time due to allergies, infections, pollution, or sudden temperature changes.

When Sneezing Becomes Irritating:

While occasional sneezing is normal, repeated sneezing can become uncomfortable and disruptive to daily life.

Natural Relief Through Home Remedies:

In such situations, simple home remedies can help reduce sneezing naturally without the need for medication.

1. Ginger Juice:

To ease frequent sneezing, consume one teaspoon of fresh ginger juice, known for its anti-inflammatory and warming properties.

2. Ginger And Jaggery:

Mix half a teaspoon of jaggery with ginger juice and consume it two to three times a day for better relief from sneezing.

3. Honey And Cinnamon Drink:

Drink a glass of warm water mixed with one teaspoon of honey and half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder to soothe irritation and reduce sneezing.

4. Ajwain Water:

Boil one teaspoon of carom seeds (ajwain) in a glass of water to help clear nasal passages and reduce sneezing.

5. Tulsi Leaves:

Chewing 4–5 fresh tulsi leaves daily helps reduce allergy-triggered sneezing. Tulsi has natural anti-allergic and immunity-boosting properties that calm nasal irritation and support respiratory health.

6. Turmeric Milk:

Drinking a glass of warm milk mixed with half a teaspoon of turmeric before bedtime helps control sneezing caused by colds. Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties strengthen immunity and reduce recurring respiratory irritation.

