9 Winter Habits You Didn’t Know Were Damaging Your Skin And Hair

December 21, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Not Drinking Enough Water:

Reduced water intake in winter can dry out your skin, so ensure at least 2–3 liters daily to stay hydrated.

Taking Hot Showers:

Hot water strips natural oils, so opt for lukewarm showers and finish with a splash of cold water to retain moisture.

Using Regular Soap:

High-pH soaps can dry your skin; switch to gentle, nourishing soaps with organic oils like coconut, olive, or castor oil.

Using Fragranced Products:

Alcohol-laden artificial fragrances irritate dry skin, so choose fragrance-free products or those scented naturally with essential oils.

Using The wrong Moisturizer:

Heavy or harsh moisturisers can harm your skin, so use organic body butters with natural oils like shea, cocoa, or jojoba.

Over-Exfoliating:

Excessive scrubbing worsens flakiness, so exfoliate only 1–2 times a week with gentle products.

Over-Washing:

Washing your face too often strips oils, so stick to thorough washing once daily and use plain water for touch-ups.

Keeping Your Home Too Warm:

Overheating your room dries out skin, so keep indoor temperatures moderate to protect moisture.

Inadequate Sleep:

Poor sleep disrupts natural hydration and pH balance, so prioritise rest to maintain healthy, nourished skin nd hair.

