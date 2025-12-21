9 Winter Habits You Didn’t Know Were Damaging Your Skin And Hair

Reduced water intake in winter can dry out your skin, so ensure at least 2–3 liters daily to stay hydrated.
Hot water strips natural oils, so opt for lukewarm showers and finish with a splash of cold water to retain moisture.
High-pH soaps can dry your skin; switch to gentle, nourishing soaps with organic oils like coconut, olive, or castor oil.
Alcohol-laden artificial fragrances irritate dry skin, so choose fragrance-free products or those scented naturally with essential oils.
Heavy or harsh moisturisers can harm your skin, so use organic body butters with natural oils like shea, cocoa, or jojoba.
Excessive scrubbing worsens flakiness, so exfoliate only 1–2 times a week with gentle products.
Washing your face too often strips oils, so stick to thorough washing once daily and use plain water for touch-ups.
Overheating your room dries out skin, so keep indoor temperatures moderate to protect moisture.
Poor sleep disrupts natural hydration and pH balance, so prioritise rest to maintain healthy, nourished skin nd hair.