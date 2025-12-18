5 Foods You Should Never Cook In An Iron Pan

December 18, 2025
Iron Pans Have Been A Part Of Indian Kitchens:

Iron woks and kadais have been traditionally used in Indian households for decades. Long before non-stick cookware became common, iron utensils were trusted for daily cooking due to their durability and health benefits.

Supports Better Health:

Food prepared in an iron pan is believed to be healthier as small amounts of iron naturally leach into the food during cooking. This makes meals more nutritious when consumed regularly.

Can Help People With Iron Deficiency:

For individuals suffering from low iron levels, cooking vegetables in an iron kadhai can be beneficial. It may help increase iron intake naturally without supplements.

Reduces Use Of Excess Oil:

Iron cookware heats evenly and retains heat for longer, which means vegetables cook properly with less oil. This can support heart health and weight management by reducing unnecessary fat intake.

Preserves Natural Flavour And Nutrients:

Vegetables cooked in iron pans develop better texture and retain essential nutrients due to consistent heat distribution. This helps enhance taste without the need for artificial flavouring or excess seasoning.

Not All Vegetables Are Safe To Cook In An Iron Pan:

1. Tomatoes:

The reaction between acidic vegetables and iron can cause bitterness and metallic flavour. This may also affect the appearance of the cooked dish.

2. Spinach:

Spinach contains oxalic acid, which reacts with iron cookware. This reaction can change the colour and reduce the overall taste of the vegetable. When cooked in an iron pan, spinach may turn dark and develop a bitter taste, making it less appetising and nutritionally effective.

3. Beetroots:

Beetroot can react with iron cookware, leading to colour changes and an altered flavour. It is better cooked in stainless steel or non-reactive utensils.

4. Brinjal:

Brinjal ontains natural acidic compounds that react with iron cookware. When cooked in an iron pan, these acids can trigger a chemical reaction, which may change the colour of the vegetable, turning it darker than usual.

