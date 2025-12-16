8 Things That Can Cause Bloating

Bloating refers to the uncomfortable feeling of tightness, heaviness, or swelling in the stomach that occurs after eating or drinking.
Some individuals feel bloated frequently due to poor digestion or difficulty breaking down certain foods. Improper digestion can cause gas to build up in the small intestine or colon, leading to visible discomfort.
Even nutritious foods like fruits and vegetables, known for their high fibre content, can sometimes trigger bloating.
Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are rich in protein and fibre, but they also contain complex carbohydrates that the body struggles to break down fully. As these compounds ferment in the gut, gas production increases, often leading to bloating.
Vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts are packed with vitamins and antioxidants. However, they contain sulphur compounds and fibre that can slow digestion and cause gas formation, particularly when consumed raw.
Onions are another common trigger. They contain fructans, a type of fermentable carbohydrate that can cause bloating and discomfort, especially in people with sensitive guts.
Dairy products may lead to bloating in individuals who are lactose intolerant. When lactose is not properly digested, it ferments in the colon, resulting in gas, abdominal pain, and swelling.
Garlic, although known for its health benefits, is also high in fructans. In some people, this can irritate the digestive system and contribute to bloating or gas.
Wheat-based foods contain gluten and other fermentable compounds that may trigger bloating, particularly in those with gluten sensitivity or irritable bowel issues.
Fructose-rich fruits such as apples, pears, and mangoes can also cause digestive discomfort when fructose is poorly absorbed, leading to gas and bloating.